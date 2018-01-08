BT Investment Management Ltd Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

BT Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,926 shares during the period. BT Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Private Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 51,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 85,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.01.

Shares of International Business Machines Corp. ( NYSE:IBM ) opened at $162.49 on Monday. International Business Machines Corp. has a 1-year low of $139.13 and a 1-year high of $182.79. The stock has a market cap of $150,430.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 68.68%. The business had revenue of $19.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corp. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.08%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BT Investment Management Ltd Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/bt-investment-management-ltd-increases-holdings-in-international-business-machines-corp-ibm.html.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.