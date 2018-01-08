Brokers Issue Forecasts for National Fuel Gas Co.’s FY2018 Earnings (NFG)

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report issued on Thursday. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.85 per share for the year. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ FY2019 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $286.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.81 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $56.08. 362,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,800.00, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.94. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $61.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 18.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company is a holding company. The Company is an energy company engaged principally in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The Company operates in five business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing.

