Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 6,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.44 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 7,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $498,894.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,157.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Edgar M. Purvis, Jr. sold 9,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $623,872.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,008.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,017 shares of company stock worth $1,771,129 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) opened at $72.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46,256.36, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Emerson Electric Company has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $72.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Company will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.55%.

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

