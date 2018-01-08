Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 748,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,974,000 after buying an additional 14,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,044,000 after buying an additional 18,116 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 333,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,168,000 after buying an additional 16,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,656,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,546,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan N. Potter sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $75,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,420 shares of company stock worth $3,087,357. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc ( SAM ) opened at $187.35 on Monday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $128.70 and a fifty-two week high of $197.05. The company has a market cap of $2,203.24, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.79. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $247.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.45.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc is a craft brewer in the United States. The Company is engaged in the business of producing and selling alcohol beverages primarily in the domestic market and in selected international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Boston Beer Company segment, and A&S Brewing Collaborative segment.

