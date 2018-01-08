Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin' Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin' Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bloomin' Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bloomin' Brands from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bloomin' Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ BLMN) traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,020.00, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.17, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Bloomin' Brands has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $948.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.30 million. Bloomin' Brands had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin' Brands will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin' Brands news, CEO Elizabeth A. Smith sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donagh Herlihy sold 9,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $190,065.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,878 shares of company stock worth $11,131,099 in the last three months. 7.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Bloomin' Brands by 10.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin' Brands during the third quarter valued at $153,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 83.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin' Brands during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 317.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc is a holding company. The Company owns and operates casual, upscale casual and fine dining restaurants. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes all brands operating in the United States. The International segment includes brands operating outside the United States.

