BidaskClub Lowers German American Bancorp (GABC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

GABC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hovde Group restated a hold rating on shares of German American Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $38.00 target price on German American Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. German American Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of German American Bancorp (GABC) traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.07. The stock had a trading volume of 24,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,713. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.71 and a 52 week high of $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Chris A. Ramsey bought 9,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $353,353.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Chris A. Ramsey bought 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $143,172.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,884. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,847 shares of company stock valued at $709,556. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 54.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 252,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 88,447 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 106.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 34.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 45.7% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 14,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 80.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company, through its banking subsidiary German American Bancorp, operated 51 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties and one northern Kentucky county. Its segments are core banking, trust and investment advisory services, insurance, and other.

