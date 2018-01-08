BidaskClub Lowers ePlus (PLUS) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of ePlus in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.77.

Shares of ePlus (NASDAQ PLUS) traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.40. 185,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1,068.49, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.28. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.75.

In other ePlus news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $96,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,223.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ePlus by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,207,000 after buying an additional 761,763 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 959,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,097,000 after buying an additional 605,842 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ePlus by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,970,000 after buying an additional 576,536 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,063,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,772,000 after purchasing an additional 538,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 919,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,110,000 after purchasing an additional 462,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of selling, leasing, financing and managing information technology. It operates through two segments: technology and financing. The technology segment sells information technology (IT) hardware products, third-party software and maintenance contracts, its own and third-party professional and managed services, and its software.

