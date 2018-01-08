BidaskClub Lowers Daseke (DSKE) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

DSKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Daseke in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.88.

Daseke (NASDAQ DSKE) traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 154,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,150. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Daseke has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $14.52.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $231.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Daseke will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc is a consolidator of the open deck freight market in North America. The Company provides open deck transportation and logistics. It operates through two segments: Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The Flatbed Solutions segment focuses on delivering transportation and logistics solutions that principally require the use of flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment.

