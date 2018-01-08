BidaskClub Lowers CA (CA) to Sell

CA (NASDAQ:CA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of CA in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CA in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

Get CA alerts:

Shares of CA (NASDAQ CA) opened at $34.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14,243.03, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.74. CA has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. CA had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that CA will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lauren Patricia Flaherty sold 24,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $809,633.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CA by 22.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CA by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,244,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,645 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in CA by 541.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,150,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in CA by 1,758.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 1,219,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CA in the third quarter worth about $22,192,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BidaskClub Lowers CA (CA) to Sell” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/bidaskclub-lowers-ca-ca-to-sell.html.

About CA

CA, Inc (CA) is engaged in providing software solutions enabling customers to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

Receive News & Ratings for CA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.