BidaskClub Downgrades WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WHF. Robert W. Baird cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.17. 38,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $270.41, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.74. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 211.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 31,367 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 411,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 21,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company is a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, small-cap companies located in the United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing small-cap companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and have a term of 3 to 6 years.

