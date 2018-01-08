BidaskClub Downgrades Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) to Strong Sell

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Connecticut Water Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Connecticut Water Service from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.
Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $645.90, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.09. Connecticut Water Service has a 1 year low of $50.75 and a 1 year high of $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Connecticut Water Service Company Profile
Connecticut Water Service, Inc is a non-operating holding company. The Company’s income is derived from the earnings of its subsidiary companies, including The Connecticut Water Company (Connecticut Water), The Maine Water Company (Maine Water), New England Water Utility Services, Inc (NEWUS),The Avon Water Company (AWC) and Chester Realty Company (Chester Realty).
