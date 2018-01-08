BidaskClub Downgrades Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) to Strong Sell

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Connecticut Water Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Connecticut Water Service from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Get Connecticut Water Service alerts:

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $645.90, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.09. Connecticut Water Service has a 1 year low of $50.75 and a 1 year high of $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 697,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 32.5% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 176,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 43,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BidaskClub Downgrades Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) to Strong Sell” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/bidaskclub-downgrades-connecticut-water-service-ctws-to-strong-sell.html.

Connecticut Water Service Company Profile

Connecticut Water Service, Inc is a non-operating holding company. The Company’s income is derived from the earnings of its subsidiary companies, including The Connecticut Water Company (Connecticut Water), The Maine Water Company (Maine Water), New England Water Utility Services, Inc (NEWUS),The Avon Water Company (AWC) and Chester Realty Company (Chester Realty).

Receive News & Ratings for Connecticut Water Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connecticut Water Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.