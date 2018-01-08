Berenberg Bank Cuts Debenhams (DEB) Price Target to GBX 19

Debenhams (LON:DEB) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 37 ($0.49) to GBX 19 ($0.25) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Debenhams from GBX 38 ($0.51) to GBX 26 ($0.35) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Debenhams from GBX 37 ($0.49) to GBX 33 ($0.44) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.40) target price on shares of Debenhams in a report on Friday. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.40) target price on shares of Debenhams in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Debenhams to a sell rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.74) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 36.79 ($0.49).

Debenhams (DEB) opened at GBX 29.32 ($0.39) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $360.00 and a PE ratio of 733.00. Debenhams has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.10 ($0.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 59.01 ($0.79).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Debenhams’s previous dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.71%.

In other news, insider Ian Cheshire bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £50,750 ($67,856.67).

About Debenhams

Debenhams plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in multi-channel business. The Company’s brand trades through approximately 240 stores in 27 countries. The Company’s segments are UK and International. The UK segment consists of stores in the United Kingdom and online sales to the United Kingdom addresses.

