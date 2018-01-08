Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $4.75 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (T)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 2.5% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AT&T by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in AT&T by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Vetr downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.24 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AT&T from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on AT&T from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.58.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 29,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) opened at $38.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $234,140.00, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $42.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.23%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

