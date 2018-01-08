Bank of Commerce (BOCH) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.04

News articles about Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bank of Commerce earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.7231320357375 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOCH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th.

Shares of Bank of Commerce ( NASDAQ:BOCH ) traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.15. 44,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $181.43, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $12.40.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 million. equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings (Holding Company) is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce (Bank), which operates under two separate names (Redding Bank of Commerce and Sacramento Bank of Commerce). The Bank operates over four full service facilities in two diverse markets in Northern California.

