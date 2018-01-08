Bank of America Lowers Chevron (CVX) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $125.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVX. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up previously from $113.54) on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chevron from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Chevron from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.15.

Shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,189,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,825. The company has a market cap of $243,750.00, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.06 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 125.95%.

In related news, CFO Patricia E. Yarrington sold 13,143 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,511,576.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,994.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 25,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock worth $36,540,822 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 1,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the second quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

