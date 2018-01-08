BancFirst (BANF) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 1st.

BancFirst (NASDAQ BANF) traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.85. 43,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.05. The stock has a market cap of $1,684.33, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

In other news, major shareholder Banking Ltd Ptnrshp R sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $603,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,989,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,576,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H E. Rainbolt acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.75 per share, with a total value of $26,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,572.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,262. Company insiders own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CS Mckee LP raised its holdings in BancFirst by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. CS Mckee LP now owns 23,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its operating activities through its principal subsidiary, BancFirst (the Bank), a state-chartered bank. It has four business units, which include metropolitan banks, community banks, other financial services, and executive, operations and support.

