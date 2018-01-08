Baader Bank Analysts Give Software (SOW) a €55.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($65.48) target price on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SOW. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($69.05) price target on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($59.52) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($52.38) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €53.00 ($63.10) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($44.05) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €41.74 ($49.68).

Shares of Software (ETR SOW) opened at €48.17 ($57.35) on Friday. Software has a 52-week low of €30.28 ($36.05) and a 52-week high of €48.38 ($57.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $3,680.00 and a PE ratio of 25.49.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and IT services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform for business process analysis, governance, risk, and compliance management; Alfabet, an IT portfolio management platform that enables mapping of IT environment and planning and optimization of IT infrastructure; and webMethods, a platform for business process management, operational intelligence, and application programming interface management, as well as to integrate systems, partners, data, devices, and SaaS applications.

