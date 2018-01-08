AZZ Inc (AZZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $52.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.62 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AZZ an industry rank of 212 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AZZ from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in AZZ by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in AZZ by 4.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AZZ by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AZZ by 6.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AZZ by 7.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZZ (NYSE AZZ) traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.65. 161,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,310.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AZZ has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $62.35.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc is a provider of galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Energy segment and Galvanizing segment. Its Energy segment provides products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear and electrical applications.

