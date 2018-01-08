Avnet (AVT) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

AVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avnet from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avnet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.57.

Shares of Avnet (NYSE AVT) traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.80. 1,036,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,150. The firm has a market cap of $5,054.77, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Avnet had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Avnet will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

Avnet announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Avnet news, CEO Amelio J. William purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $117,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,377,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,130,000 after purchasing an additional 222,109 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 413,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,254,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Avnet by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc is a distributor of electronic components, enterprise computer, networking and storage products and software, and embedded subsystems. The Company operates through Electronics Marketing (EM) segment. The EM segment markets and sells semiconductors; interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices (IP&E), and embedded products to a customer base serving various end markets.

