Autohome (ATHM) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.40

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.40 and last traded at $73.71, with a volume of 413000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Autohome from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Autohome from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.97.

The company has a market capitalization of $8,520.00, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Autohome by 100.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Autohome by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Autohome by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Autohome by 176.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 6.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc is an online destination for automobile consumers in China. The Company is engaged in the provision of online advertising and dealer subscription services in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and mobile applications, delivers content to automobile buyers and owners.

