Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BOLD. William Blair initiated coverage on Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright set a $37.00 price target on Audentes Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Audentes Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Audentes Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Audentes Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) opened at $36.63 on Thursday. Audentes Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,093.44, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of -0.21.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.88). equities research analysts anticipate that Audentes Therapeutics will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, Director Louis G. Lange sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $555,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Newman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $268,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,480. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 781,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,885,000 after buying an additional 73,809 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 12,299 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners raised its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 20,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc is an early-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The Company has a portfolio of product candidates, including AT132 for the treatment of X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar Syndrome (Crigler-Najjar); AT982 for the treatment of Pompe disease, and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia (CASQ2-CPVT).

