ATS Automation Tooling Systems (ATA) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE ATA) opened at C$16.21 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of C$11.23 and a 12 month high of C$16.30. The company has a market cap of $1,520.00, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, insider Chuck Gyles sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.90, for a total value of C$47,680.00. Also, insider Stewart Mccuaig sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.90, for a total transaction of C$238,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,716 shares of company stock valued at $367,546.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. It is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. The companys products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS850 clean room conveyor for applications requiring reliability, cleanliness, and non-contact queuing; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; and LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations.

