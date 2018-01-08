Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.20.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.19. 377,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,230.61, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $72.54 and a 52 week high of $93.56.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 978,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,014,000 after purchasing an additional 139,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 171,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth $461,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 68.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 30,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at $529,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation is a fully-regulated, natural-gas-only distributor engaged primarily in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline businesses, as well as other nonregulated natural gas businesses. It operates through three segments: regulated distribution segment, which includes its regulated distribution and related sales operations; regulated pipeline segment, which includes pipeline and storage operations of its Atmos Pipeline-Texas Division, and nonregulated segment, which includes its nonregulated natural gas management, nonregulated natural gas transmission, storage and other services.

