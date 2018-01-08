Ashtead Group (AHT) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($29.42) price objective on the stock.

AHT has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,030 ($27.14) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 1,650 ($22.06) to GBX 1,800 ($24.07) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group raised their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.74) to GBX 2,200 ($29.42) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,100 ($28.08) to GBX 2,400 ($32.09) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ashtead Group to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,650 ($22.06) to GBX 2,240 ($29.95) in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,030.21 ($27.15).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of Ashtead Group (LON AHT) opened at GBX 2,015 ($26.94) on Thursday. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,476 ($19.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,118 ($28.32). The firm has a market cap of $10,050.00 and a PE ratio of 1,831.82.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported GBX 70.20 ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 69.10 ($0.92) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Ashtead Group had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of GBX 189.91 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.

In related news, insider Suzanne Wood sold 145,000 shares of Ashtead Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,056 ($27.49), for a total transaction of £2,981,200 ($3,986,094.40).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/ashtead-group-aht-earns-buy-rating-from-peel-hunt.html.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc is an equipment rental company. The Company rents a range of construction and industrial equipment across a range of applications to a diverse customer base. The Company’s segments include Sunbelt and A-Plant. The Company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.