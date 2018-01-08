Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AHT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:AHT ) traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 564,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.02, a PE ratio of -4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $8.23.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $353.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.10 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 31,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/ashford-hospitality-trust-aht-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is an externally-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on investing in the hospitality industry with a focus on full-service upscale and upper-upscale hotels in the United States. The Company owns its lodging investments and conducts its business through Ashford Hospitality Limited Partnership (Ashford Trust OP), its operating partnership.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.