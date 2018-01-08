Array BioPharma (ARRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Array BioPharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule drugs to treat life threatening and debilitating diseases. The company’s proprietary drug development pipeline is focused on the treatment of cancer and inflammatory disease and includes clinical candidates that are designed to regulate therapeutically important targets. In addition, leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies collaborate with Array to discover and develop drug candidates across a broad range of therapeutic areas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 target price on shares of Array BioPharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group raised their target price on shares of Array BioPharma to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Array BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Array BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Array BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Array BioPharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.10.

Array BioPharma ( ARRY ) opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. Array BioPharma has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $2,590.00, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.91.

Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $29.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.74 million. Array BioPharma had a negative net margin of 89.30% and a negative return on equity of 158.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. analysts predict that Array BioPharma will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Array BioPharma news, COO Andrew R. Robbins sold 282,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $3,032,409.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ron Squarer sold 819,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $8,901,627.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARRY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Array BioPharma by 274.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,008,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602,999 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Array BioPharma by 48.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,950,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Array BioPharma by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,622,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Array BioPharma by 15.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,544,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Array BioPharma during the third quarter worth $6,150,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Array BioPharma Company Profile

Array BioPharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule drugs to treat patients afflicted with cancer. The Company’s programs include approximately three cancer drugs, binimetinib, encorafenib and selumetinib (partnered with AstraZeneca, PLC).

