Argus Boosts EOG Resources (EOG) Price Target to $133.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Argus to $133.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $114.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.70.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) opened at $112.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64,858.84, a P/E ratio of 11,217.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.27. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $112.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $184,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,962,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Gary L. Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $215,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,046,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,962,118.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,181 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,839,695 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,787,329,000 after buying an additional 5,368,941 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,293,904 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $479,202,000 after buying an additional 2,083,122 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,461,968 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,580,657,000 after buying an additional 1,568,085 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,408,298 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $399,039,000 after buying an additional 1,452,947 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/argus-boosts-eog-resources-eog-price-target-to-133-00.html.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.