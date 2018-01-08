Argos Therapeutics Inc (ARGS) CFO Sells $16,196.48 in Stock

Argos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARGS) CFO Richard D. Katz sold 101,228 shares of Argos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $16,196.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,743.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Argos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ ARGS) opened at $0.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.46. Argos Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Argos Therapeutics stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Argos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARGS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 665,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.21% of Argos Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Argos Therapeutics Company Profile

Argos Therapeutics, Inc (Argos) is an immuno-oncology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of individualized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases based on its technology platform called Arcelis. The Company’s Arcelis technology platform utilizes biological components from a patient’s own cancer cells or virus to generate individualized immunotherapies.

