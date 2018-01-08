Argo Group International (AGII) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:AGII) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AGII. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Argo Group International (AGII) opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,776.40, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.82. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $56.15 and a 12-month high of $69.03.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:AGII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($2.90). The company had revenue of $439.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.90 million. Argo Group International had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jay Stanley Bullock sold 6,743 shares of Argo Group International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $411,120.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,213.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary V. Woods purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,274.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,061 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 142,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 9.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 24.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the third quarter worth approximately $15,531,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. is an underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. The Company operates through four segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Commercial Specialty, International Specialty and Syndicate 1200. Excess and Surplus Lines segment carriers focus on risks that the standard (admitted) market is unwilling or unable to underwrite.

