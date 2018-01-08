Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company, better known as Aimco, have underperformed its industry, in the past year. Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for funds from operation (FFO) per share for fourth-quarter 2017 was revised downward in a month’s time. Recently, the lawsuit of Aimco against Airbnb, which alleged that the short-term rental website has allowed tenants to violate their lease agreements through unauthorized subleases, has been dismissed by a California judge. In addition, though the company is making diligent efforts to reposition its portfolio by shedding non-strategic properties and investing the proceeds in opportunistic acquisitions, the dilutive impact on earnings from such asset dispositions cannot be bypassed in the near term. Moreover, intense competition from new supply in various markets is anticipated to dampen the company’s rent growth and new lease pricing ability.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE AIV ) traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $42.56. 999,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,275. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $41.87 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $6,682.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.51). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $254.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 111,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $4,910,503.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John E. Bezzant sold 7,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $338,640.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,852.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment and Management Company (Aimco) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Aimco, through its subsidiaries, AIMCO-GP, Inc and AIMCO-LP Trust, holds the ownership interests in the Aimco Operating Partnership. It operates through two segments: conventional real estate and affordable real estate.

