ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an in-line rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.39.

ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.76. 760,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.49 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.32. ANGI Homeservices has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.18). ANGI Homeservices had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,133,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,407,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc is focused on creating digital marketplace for home services, connecting homeowners across the globe with home service professionals. The Company operates 10 brands including Angie’s List, HomeAdvisor, HomeStars, Instapro, MyBuilder, MyHammer, Travaux, Werkspot, CraftJack and mHelpDesk.

