American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC) Holdings Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Outdoor Brands were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 5.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the third quarter worth about $575,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 356.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 224,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 174,975 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 50.5% during the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 273,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 91,752 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Ifs Securities raised American Outdoor Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, December 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.37.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director Robert H. Brust sold 3,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $53,113.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,108.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) opened at $12.37 on Monday. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.39, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.10 million. The firm’s revenue was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC) Holdings Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/american-outdoor-brands-corp-aobc-holdings-raised-by-cubist-systematic-strategies-llc.html.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation, formerly Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, is a manufacturer of firearms and a provider of accessory products for the shooting, hunting and outdoor enthusiast. The Company operates through two segments. The Firearms segment manufactures handgun and long gun products sold under the Smith & Wesson, M&P and Thompson/Center Arms brands, as well as providing forging, machining and precision plastic injection molding services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.