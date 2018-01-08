American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Short Interest Down 32.7% in December

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,217,592 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 19,649,156 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,339,271 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) opened at $18.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3,200.00, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $19.48.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.86 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $128,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 91.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $154,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.48.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (AEO Inc) is a multi-brand specialty retailer. The Company offers a range of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters Brand (AEO Brand), and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. AEO Inc operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

