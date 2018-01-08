Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Director James A. Star Sells 640,835 Shares

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Director James A. Star sold 640,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $28,446,665.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,965.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) opened at $44.49 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,310.00, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.27. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 37.9% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,630,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,164,000 after acquiring an additional 448,541 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 751.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 49,930 shares during the period. Standard Life Investments LTD lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 15.9% in the second quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 3,682,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,158,000 after acquiring an additional 504,518 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 50.4% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 483,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 162,096 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 27.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on Allison Transmission and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $52.00 price objective on Allison Transmission and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries design and manufacture commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions. The Company manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles. The Company’s transmissions are used in a range of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (primarily school, transit and hybrid-transit), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked).

