Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $296.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alliance Data remains well-positioned for growth from significant opportunities owing to the current trend in consumer-based businesses, shifting their marketing spends to data-driven marketing strategies. It has made several strategic acquisitions to grow inorganically. Solid receivables growth in Card Services along with strength in LoyaltyOne and Epsilon segments should continue to drive top-line growth. For 2017, core EPS is expected at $18.10 on $7.8 billion revenues and for 2018, core EPS is projected at $21.50 on revenues of $8.7 billion. However, increasing expenses and dependence on limited clients for revenues, raise concerns. Shares of Alliance Data have underperformed the industry in a year. It is set to release fourth quarter results on Jan 25. A Zacks Rank #2 increases the predictive power of a beat, but combined with the Earnings ESP of -0.94%, makes prediction difficult.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday. Stephens set a $304.00 price target on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $266.56.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems ( ADS ) traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $264.76. The company had a trading volume of 451,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,100. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53. The stock has a market cap of $14,560.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.79. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $209.00 and a twelve month high of $266.25.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 62.95% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, CFO Charles L. Horn sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $500,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. WFG Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 135.9% during the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 66.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simonbaker & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is a provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving consumer-based businesses in a range of industries. The Company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

