Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.22

News stories about Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Allena Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.5792132180783 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 37,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,750. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.09.

A number of research firms have commented on ALNA. Jefferies Group began coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

In other news, Director James N. Topper bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Vii bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $504,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing non-systemic oral protein therapeutics to treat metabolic and orphan diseases, with a particular focus on nephrologic and urologic conditions. Its lead product candidate, ALLN-177, is in an ongoing Phase II clinical trial and is being developed for the chronic management of hyperoxaluria and kidney stones.

