Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (ALSK) Stake Owned by Singer Karen

recently revealed that they own 5% of Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) in a Form 13D/A disclosure that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, January 8th. The investor owns 2,639,984 shares of the stock worth approximately $6,784,759. The reporting parties listed on the disclosure included Karen Singer and TAR Holdings LLC. The filing is available through Edgar at this hyperlink.
In other news, CEO Anand Vadapalli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,262.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $176,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.
Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) opened at $2.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.50 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $2.91.
Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc is a fiber broadband and managed information technology (IT) services provider. The Company is focused primarily on business and wholesale customers in and out of Alaska. The Company also provides telecommunication services to consumers across Alaska. The Company’s facilities-based communications network extends across Alaska and connects to the contiguous states through its undersea fiber optic cable systems and its usage rights on an undersea system.
