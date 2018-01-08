Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (ALSK) Stake Owned by Singer Karen

Singer Karen

recently revealed that they own 5% of Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) in a Form 13D/A disclosure that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, January 8th. The investor owns 2,639,984 shares of the stock worth approximately $6,784,759. The reporting parties listed on the disclosure included Karen Singer and TAR Holdings LLC. The filing is available through Edgar at this hyperlink.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 224,004 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 219,061 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,967 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anand Vadapalli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,262.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $176,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) opened at $2.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.50 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $2.91.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc is a fiber broadband and managed information technology (IT) services provider. The Company is focused primarily on business and wholesale customers in and out of Alaska. The Company also provides telecommunication services to consumers across Alaska. The Company’s facilities-based communications network extends across Alaska and connects to the contiguous states through its undersea fiber optic cable systems and its usage rights on an undersea system.

