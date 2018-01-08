Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

AKCA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akcea Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) opened at $17.55 on Friday. Akcea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKCA. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Akcea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Akcea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Akcea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in Akcea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Akcea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 26.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders. The Company’s drugs, volanesorsen, AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, are all based on antisense technology developed by Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Ionis).

