Aecom (ACM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.59 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Aecom (NYSE:ACM) will announce $4.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aecom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.59 billion. Aecom posted sales of $4.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aecom will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.02 billion to $19.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.14 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $19.97 billion to $20.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aecom.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Aecom had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aecom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aecom in a report on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Aecom in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Aecom in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Aecom from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In related news, Director James H. Fordyce sold 4,390 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $166,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Burke sold 30,000 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,904 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aecom in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Aecom by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Aecom in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Aecom in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Aecom in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Aecom (ACM) opened at $38.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,030.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.73. Aecom has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $39.50.

Aecom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 18.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM is engaged in designing, building, financing and operating infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. The Company’s segments include design and consulting services (DCS), construction services (CS) and management services (MS). Its DCS segment is engaged in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design services to commercial and government clients in major end markets, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, water and government.

