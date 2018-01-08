Achaogen Inc (AKAO) Major Shareholder Robert W. Duggan Acquires 15,000 Shares

Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) major shareholder Robert W. Duggan acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $163,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,617,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,177,319.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Achaogen Inc (AKAO) opened at $11.19 on Monday. Achaogen Inc has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $474.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.13). Achaogen had a negative return on equity of 80.44% and a negative net margin of 593.61%. The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Achaogen Inc will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Achaogen in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Achaogen in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Achaogen from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Achaogen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Achaogen in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAO. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Achaogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Achaogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Achaogen by 691.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Achaogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achaogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achaogen Company Profile

Achaogen, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections. The Company is involved in researching and developing plazomicin, its lead product candidate, for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI), blood stream infections and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae, including carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE).

