Accredited Investors Inc. Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 58.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,639,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,062,088,000 after buying an additional 9,239,499 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,167,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,550,754,000 after buying an additional 389,629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,286,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,617,000 after buying an additional 2,028,313 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,120,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,253,813,000 after buying an additional 1,085,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,275,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,117,726,000 after buying an additional 199,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

In other news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rady A. Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,918.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,450 shares of company stock worth $1,065,220. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) opened at $36.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $219,710.00, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $37.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 78.53%.

Pfizer announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/accredited-investors-inc-increases-position-in-pfizer-inc-pfe.html.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.