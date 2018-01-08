AbbVie (ABBV) Downgraded to “Buy” at Vetr

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. They presently have a $113.08 price objective on the stock. Vetr‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABBV. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Societe Generale increased their target price on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.94.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (ABBV) opened at $101.11 on Monday. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $101.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $161,180.00, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.80% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 87,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $8,569,088.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,136,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 145,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $14,072,272.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 494,676 shares of company stock worth $47,237,938. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 61,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,394,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 68,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 35,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “AbbVie (ABBV) Downgraded to “Buy” at Vetr” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/abbvie-abbv-downgraded-to-buy-at-vetr.html.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.