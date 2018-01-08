Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,175 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 349.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.59.

In other news, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 28,319 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $1,555,279.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,608,265.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 2,188 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $122,790.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,682.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 501,172 shares of company stock valued at $27,533,150 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE ABT) opened at $58.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The company has a market cap of $102,680.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 87.60%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

