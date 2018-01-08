Analysts predict that Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. Masco posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Masco.
Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Masco had a net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 7,325.00%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.
In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 2,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $109,523.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,748.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 52,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $2,091,513.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,591,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,891. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Masco by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Masco by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Masco by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Masco (NYSE:MAS) traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.46. 2,905,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,725. The company has a market cap of $13,985.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. Masco has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.
Masco Company Profile
Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas.
