Equities analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.97 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) opened at $12.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $458.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 126,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,008.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,800.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/1309718.html.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc is engaged in providing healthcare recruiting, staffing, recruiting and workforce solutions. The Company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, and branch-based local nurses and allied staffing.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.