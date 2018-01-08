$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.54. Acadia Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.11. 1,000,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $54.34. The company has a market cap of $2,910.00, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $3,180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,291 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,805,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,667,000 after acquiring an additional 974,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,486,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,412,000 after acquiring an additional 769,333 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,775,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,052,000 after acquiring an additional 580,449 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc is a provider of behavioral healthcare services, with operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring and developing behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Facilities and U.K. Facilities.

