Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Zumiez reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zumiez.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Zumiez had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $245.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Group set a $15.00 price target on Zumiez and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price target on Zumiez and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In related news, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $162,742.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,591. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zumiez (ZUMZ) opened at $22.55 on Friday. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.48, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/zumiez-inc-zumz-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-89-per-share.html.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, including its subsidiaries, is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear and other lifestyles. The Company operates under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.