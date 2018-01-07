Zagg (ZAGG) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.17

News headlines about Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Zagg earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.2204025052114 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 423,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,474. The company has a market cap of $532.93, a PE ratio of 190.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. Zagg has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.23 million. Zagg had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. analysts predict that Zagg will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Zagg in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 target price on Zagg and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised Zagg from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

In related news, insider Brian Stech sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $361,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley J. Holiday sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,944.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,903,425. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) designs, produces and distributes professional product solutions for mobile devices, including screen protection (glass and film), keyboards for tablet computers and mobile devices, keyboard cases, earbuds, mobile power solutions, cables, and cases under the ZAGG and InvisibleShield brands.

