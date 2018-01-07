Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures (LVNTA) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ:LVNTA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty Ventures Group is primarily focused on business investments. The Company owns interests in home shopping television networks and lifestyle and travel services Internet websites. The Liberty Ventures Group is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

LVNTA has been the topic of several other reports. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.80.

Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures ( LVNTA ) traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,501. Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $62.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4,640.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $99,320.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,797.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $101,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,857 shares in the company, valued at $137,756.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,065 shares of company stock worth $2,965,457.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVNTA. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures by 6.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,581,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures by 18.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures during the second quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures by 4.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Interactive Corporation (Liberty) owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries QVC, Inc (QVC), Backcountry.com, Inc (Backcountry), Bodybuilding.com, LLC (Bodybuilding), CommerceHub and Evite, Inc (Evite) and its equity affiliates Expedia, Inc (Expedia), HSN, Inc (HSN), FTD Companies, Inc (FTD), Interval Leisure Group, Inc (Interval Leisure Group) and LendingTree, Inc (LendingTree).

