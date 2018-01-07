Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Virtu Financial (VIRT) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Virtu Financial, Inc. is a financial holding company. The company offers a technology platform through which it provides quotations to buyers and sellers in equities, commodities, currencies, options, fixed income and other securities on exchanges, markets and liquidity pools. Virtu Financial, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an in-line rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Virtu Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT ) traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.65. 301,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,687. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $3,491.47, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $159.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 600.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a technology-enabled market maker and liquidity provider to the financial markets across the world. It is engaged in buying or selling a range of securities and other financial instruments and earning small bid/ask spreads across various transactions.

